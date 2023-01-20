Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE PEY opened at C$13.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.9600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,745.23. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,391 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.15, for a total value of C$110,341.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,179,388.95. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,039 shares in the company, valued at C$662,745.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 331,600 shares of company stock worth $4,837,527 and have sold 131,661 shares worth $1,833,146.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

