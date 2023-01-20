Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Update

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter.

Pineapple Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

PEGY opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Pineapple Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pineapple Energy ( NASDAQ:PEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter. Pineapple Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pineapple Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Featured Stories

