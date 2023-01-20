Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,609 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $238.38 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $194.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average of $235.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

