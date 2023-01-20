Piper Sandler Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $51.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of C opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

