Piper Sandler Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $51.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.42.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citigroup (C)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.