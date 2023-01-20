Piper Sandler Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $280.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.10.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $251.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.92. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $716,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.