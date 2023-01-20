Piper Sandler Cuts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $155.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,613,443 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

