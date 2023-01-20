Piper Sandler Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Neutral

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of DK opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

