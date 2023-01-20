Piper Sandler Lowers NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target to $30.00

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

