Piper Sandler Raises NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $80.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NVCR opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.32 and a beta of 0.78.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NovoCure by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NovoCure by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

