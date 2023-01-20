PlatinX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $259,099.64 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $259,099.64 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00434778 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,513.97 or 0.30518179 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00749512 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.