Pocket Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $53.79 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Pocket Network has a market cap of $53.79 million and approximately $396,401.30 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

