Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polar Power in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

