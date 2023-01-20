Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.68.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
