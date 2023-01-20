Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONOU) Trading Up 2.1%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONOU – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 1,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

