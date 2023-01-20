Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.0673 on Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $216,555.28 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00442378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.80 or 0.31051697 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.00740922 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

