PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, RTT News reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.70.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,431,000 after buying an additional 233,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 637,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,503,000 after buying an additional 92,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

