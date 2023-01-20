PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

