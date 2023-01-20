Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 5% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.70. 2,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Prime Medicine Stock Up 1.3 %
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.