Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 5% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.70. 2,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

