Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $625,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622,278. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

