Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases 751 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises 0.9% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,526,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock worth $77,600,886 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Moderna Trading Up 0.6 %
MRNA stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.71.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.