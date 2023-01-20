Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.