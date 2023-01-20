Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $59.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
