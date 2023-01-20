Prom Price Tops $4.43 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.43 or 0.00020774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $80.92 million and $1.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00234060 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.35577894 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,074,455.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.