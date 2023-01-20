Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.38

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00020870 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $79.98 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00039256 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00232440 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.35577894 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,074,455.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

