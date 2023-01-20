ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 2.37. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

