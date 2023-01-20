PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 10,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 34,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

