Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Trading Up 0.5%

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.58 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.11). Approximately 193,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 244,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

Purplebricks Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.42.

About Purplebricks Group

(Get Rating)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.