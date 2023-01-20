Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $22.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.40.

TSE ABX opened at C$25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

