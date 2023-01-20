Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reduced by Analyst

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.48 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $90.12 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in OSI Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $80,686.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,302.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,710,983.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $80,686.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,302.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,599 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Further Reading

