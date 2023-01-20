Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for NextGen Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.02.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

