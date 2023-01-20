Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.31.

PYPL opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

