QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.