Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Quhuo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
Quhuo Company Profile
