Radicle One Day Volume Hits $8.86 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00007614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $79.51 million and $8.86 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003196 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00433223 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.35 or 0.30409028 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00750454 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.