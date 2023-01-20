Rathbones Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rathbones Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 151.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 174,059 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 367.5% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 10,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $119.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

