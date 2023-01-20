Raydium Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and $11.13 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00429267 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.98 or 0.30131354 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00763369 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,180,733 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

