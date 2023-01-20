Raymond James Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $182.90. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

