Raymond James Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.61.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE SDE opened at C$15.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$6.53 and a 52-week high of C$16.04.

Spartan Delta Dividend Announcement

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$317.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.8599997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

