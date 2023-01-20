Raymond James Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $285.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.37.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $250.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.33. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $674.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after acquiring an additional 638,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.