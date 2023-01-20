Reef (REEF) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Reef (REEF) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Reef has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $64.71 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00430142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,762.08 or 0.30192824 BTC.

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,202,027,605 coins and its circulating supply is 21,202,038,653 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

