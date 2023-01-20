Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.
Relx Stock Down 0.3 %
Relx stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.
