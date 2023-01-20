Ren Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.46 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $78.46 million and $10.79 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00428982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.23 or 0.30111351 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00721534 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

