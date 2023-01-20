Ren Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $72.18 million and $9.80 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

