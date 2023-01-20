Renasant Bank Acquires 571 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 96,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

