Renasant Bank Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.18. 12,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.26 and a 200-day moving average of $498.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

