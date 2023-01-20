Renasant Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $71.60. 5,865,828 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

