Renasant Bank Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

