Renasant Bank Has $591,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Shares of PM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,752. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

