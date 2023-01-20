Renasant Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Renasant Bank grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,317 shares of company stock worth $12,824,927. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $275.87. 19,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,079. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.08 and a 200 day moving average of $282.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

