Renasant Bank Sells 123 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Renasant Bank reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. 11,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,101. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $127.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

