Renova Inc. (OTCMKTS:REOVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renova Inc. (OTCMKTS:REOVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,500 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 1,089,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Renova from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 2,100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

