Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

